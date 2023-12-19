Public Health Warning Related to Several Sewage Discharges Around Boston

The following is a public health warning related to several recent sewage discharges, also known as a combined sewer overflow CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission Outfall BOS019 in Charlestown experienced a discharge or overflow that started on Monday, December 18, at 5:15 p.m. and ended on Monday, December 18, at 7:15 p.m., creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters in the upper inner Harbor near Charlestown and East Boston. This advisory will expire on Wednesday, December 20, at 7:15 p.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Outfall MWR203 in the Inner Harbor experienced a discharge or overflow that started on Monday, December 18, at 6:58 a.m. and ended on Monday, December 18, at 5:30 p.m. creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters of the Charles River from the Boston University Bridge to the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge. This advisory will expire on Wednesday, December 20, at 5:30 p.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

Additionally, Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Outfall MWR201 in the Charles River experienced a discharge or overflow that started on Monday, December 18, at 1:23 p.m. and ended on Monday, December 18, at 4:33 p.m. creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters of the Charles River from the Boston University Bridge to the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge. This advisory will expire on Wednesday, December 20, at 4:43 p.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Sanitary Sewer Overflow occurred in the Stony Brook Conduit near Bradeen Street in Roslindale, beginning on Monday, December 18, at 6:50 p.m. and ending on Tuesday, December 19, at 4:10 a.m. creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters of the Charles River between the Esplanade and Science Museum. This advisory will expire on Thursday, December 21, at 4:10 a.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

Note that these data are preliminary and may be revised. Check the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority website and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission website for current updates. The public is advised to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge or overflow, during rainstorms, and for 48 hours after rainstorms end, due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.

A combined sewer overflow occurs when a large storm overwhelms the combined sewerage system causing rainwater to mix with wastewater and discharge to a nearby water body. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.

More information about CSOs and public health is available at boston.gov/cso.