Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,425 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dimethyl fumarate Accord, dimethyl fumarate, Date of authorisation: 15/02/2023, Status: Withdrawn

Dimethyl fumarate Accord can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started under the supervision of a doctor experienced in treating MS.

Dimethyl fumarate Accord is available as capsules to be taken by mouth with food. The dose is 120 mg twice a day for the first seven days, after which it is increased to 240 mg twice a day. The dose may be reduced temporarily in patients experiencing side effects of flushing and gastrointestinal (stomach and gut) problems.

For more information about using Dimethyl fumarate Accord, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dimethyl fumarate Accord, dimethyl fumarate, Date of authorisation: 15/02/2023, Status: Withdrawn

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more