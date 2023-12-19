Purchase of Lighthouse to Provide Safety and Stability for Residents

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2023

Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) is ensuring minimal disruption of housing and services for residents of the Lighthouse in Saskatoon through the purchase of the property.

The Court of King's Bench approved the sale of the Lighthouse in Saskatoon on December 18. The corporation will take possession on January 5, 2024.

"Through this investment, we are providing safety and stability for Lighthouse tenants," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "We want to ensure all people who currently reside at that location continue to have access to services and supports that help maintain their connection to housing as we work with them to transition to alternate accommodations in the community."

Over the next two to three years, Lighthouse residents will transition to subsidized or supportive housing in the community, based on their individual needs. Saskatchewan Housing Corporation will immediately begin work with community partners to identify suitable alternate accommodations for the tenants. This will require a coordinated and planned approach to meet individual and community needs.

Once alternate housing and support services are in place and long-term transition plans are complete, SHC plans to divest the property.

A coordinated approach to transitioning the critical support services currently offered by service providers at this location is key to ensuring the health and safety of the vulnerable individuals that they serve.

To support the coordinated transition of current residents, admissions to the Lighthouse will be halted upon possession of the property. Along with the creation of supportive housing units already announced, the government will develop a Request for Services to seek an organization capable of providing programs and services to current residents at the current location and potentially in a new location or locations.

In November 2022, the Ministry of Social Services fully transitioned services and funding from Lighthouse Supported Living. Since that time, 61 emergency shelters spaces transitioned out of Lighthouse to new community partners in new locations, while Lighthouse continued to act as landlord for 58 self-contained rental suites and 59 supportive suites with services delivered by other service providers. SHC continued to have a registered financial interest in the building through a forgivable loan.

By purchasing the property, SHC maintains ownership of the building as service providers transition services and supports to alternate locations in the community, and all current residents have the time and support to move to housing that is appropriate for their needs over the next two to three years.

The Government of Saskatchewan's Provincial Approach to Homelessness is based on providing a continuum of services with targeted supports in appropriate settings that are aligned with the needs of the individual.

