Saskatchewan Continues to Grow at Fastest Pace in More Than a Century

December 19, 2023

Saskatchewan's population grew by 9,869 people in the third quarter of 2023 to a new all-time high of 1,218,976 people as of October 1. Saskatchewan has grown by 31,369 people over the past year - the largest population growth in a single year in more than a century.

The population growth in the third quarter consisted of net international migration of 11,021 people and a natural increase (births minus deaths) of 766 offset by net interprovincial outmigration of 1,918 people.

Saskatchewan has grown by over 200,000 people since the current government took office in 2007 and is on track to reach the government's Growth Plan goal of 1.4 million people by 2030.

