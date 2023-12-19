Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,416 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Directs Closure of State Office Buildings Today

MAINE, December 19 - Back to current news.

December 19, 2023

Governor Janet Mills announced that she is closing all State of Maine offices for the full day today, Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Previously, State offices were scheduled to open at 12:00 p.m. today.
 

"With significant damage from yesterday's storm, including extensive power outages, road closures and flooding, I am closing State office buildings for the entirety of today," said Governor Janet Mills. "My Administration remains in close contact with Maine's county emergency management agencies and with our electric utilities. We are expecting a multi-day recovery effort at this point, and, for now, we continue to strongly encourage people, especially those in more heavily impacted areas, to stay off the roads to give crews the space they need to clear debris and restore power as quickly as possible."

You just read:

Governor Mills Directs Closure of State Office Buildings Today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more