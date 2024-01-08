Deb's Domestic Agency Launches Complimentary Interim Household Staffing Services in 2024
Deb's Domestic Agency has unveiled its Complimentary Interim Household Staffing Services, revolutionizing the way UHNW clients manage their staffing needs.
In looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. And, if they don't have the first, the other two will kill you.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deb's Domestic Agency announces the launch of its Complimentary Interim Household Staffing Services starting January 2024. This initiative offers clients the ability to engage interim professionals for executive household roles at no additional commission, with compensation based on standard market salaries.
— Warren Buffett
The service caters to urgent staffing requirements by providing access to qualified professionals for positions such as Estate and Household Managers, Director of Residence, and Domestic Couples. The agency ensures a rigorous selection process, setting a high standard for quality and expertise expected in luxury domestic staffing.
The new service is designed to assist households during transitional periods such as property construction or changes in residence staffing. A streamlined process is in place for clients to initiate their staffing inquiries, enabling the agency to promptly address and facilitate their requirements.
Further, the agency confirms that all interim staff are comprehensively vetted and insured, affirming a commitment to client security and satisfaction. In addition, there is an option for clients to transition interim professionals into permanent roles following a twelve-month period, subject to the standard placement fee.
Deb's Domestic Agency remains a leader in the field of luxury domestic staffing, offering customized services to meet the distinct needs of high-net-worth households. The agency's latest offering underscores its commitment to innovation and quality service within the staffing industry.
For more information, contact Deb's Domestic Agency at 855-798-7708 during business hours (Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 9am-12pm CST), visit www.DebsDomesticAgency.com, or email Info@DebsDomesticAgency.com.
Ester Rodriguez
Debs Domestic Agency
+1 855-798-7708
Info@DebsDomesticAgency.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn