Sen. Kearney Helps Secure More Than $5 Million for Delco Municipalities to Improve Water Management/Sewer Systems

DELAWARE COUNTY – December 19, 2023 – Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced that fourteen Delaware County municipalities will receive $5,372,054 in total funding to support 15 projects throughout the 26th Senatorial District.

The grant funding, which comes through the H2O and Small Water & Sewer programs, was recently approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) and will be administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

“I am proud to have voted for federal APRA funding to be allocated to our H2O and Small Water & Sewer programs to address critical water management issues and support stormwater improvements and rehabilitation projects in my district,” said Senator Kearney. “Investing in these essential initiatives is not just about infrastructure, but it’s also a commitment to the well-being of our communities.“

COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA Awardees:

$1,030,879 for Media Borough for the Ridge Road Stormwater Facilities project.

for for the Ridge Road Stormwater Facilities project. $603,750 for Ridley Township for a sanitary sewer system inflow/infiltration abatement project in the Crum Lynne area.

for for a sanitary sewer system inflow/infiltration abatement project in the Crum Lynne area. $670,932 for Upper Darby Township for stormwater improvements in Drexel Gardens Park.

COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water and Sewer Awardees:

$213,563 for Aldan Borough for storm sewer system improvements.

for for storm sewer system improvements. $425,000 for Clifton Heights Borough to replace the deteriorated stormwater management piping, located on W. Madison Avenue, between Cherry Street and Springfield Avenue.

for to replace the deteriorated stormwater management piping, located on W. Madison Avenue, between Cherry Street and Springfield Avenue. $342,873 for East Lansdowne Borough for the replacement of sanitary sewer pipes

for for the replacement of sanitary sewer pipes $200,000 for Lansdowne Borough for the rehabilitation of a sanitary sewer wastewater conveyance system

for for the rehabilitation of a sanitary sewer wastewater conveyance system $250,000 for Marple Township for the Lindbergh Avenue Storm Sewer Rehabilitation project.

for for the Lindbergh Avenue Storm Sewer Rehabilitation project. $262,057 for Morton Borough to complete sewer system rehabilitation.

for to complete sewer system rehabilitation. $227,500 for Newtown Township for stormwater management along Sawmill Road.

for for stormwater management along Sawmill Road. $100,000 for Ridley Township for stormwater improvements.

for for stormwater improvements. $150,000 for Rutledge Borough to rehabilitate its storm sewer system.

for to rehabilitate its storm sewer system. $300,000 for Swarthmore Borough for stormwater infrastructure rehabilitation.

for for stormwater infrastructure rehabilitation. $500,000 for Upper Darby Township for sanitary sewer upgrades to the Cobbs Creek Interceptor.

for for sanitary sewer upgrades to the Cobbs Creek Interceptor. $95,500 for Upper Providence Township to replace a collapsed stormwater sewer line.

H2O PA:

The H2O PA was established by the General Assembly in July 2008. The Act provides for single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.

PA Small Water & Sewer:

Act 54 of 2022 appropriated $105.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the PA Small Water and Sewer Program which provides grants for small water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects.

