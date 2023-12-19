Submit Release
Sen. Nick Miller Announces More Than $13.8 Million in Funding for Sewer, Water Treatment and Sanitary Updates, Expansions

December. 19, 2023 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) secured nearly $14 million in funding for updates and expansions for sewer, water treatment and sanitary projects throughout the Lehigh Valley.  

The funding comes via the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act H2O PA-Water Supply, Sanitary, Sewer and Storm Water Projects. In total, 19 projects in the 14th district will receive financial support for upcoming plans.  

“These important programs will benefit so many in our community,” said Miller. “From updating sewer lines to improving public water systems to repairing manholes, this funding is going to go a long way in the Lehigh Valley. I am proud to continue to advocate for and deliver these grants.” 

Some of the larger projects include Allentown receiving $3 million to repair multiple sewer lines throughout the city, while Emmaus Borough was awarded $1.2 million for the rehabilitation and maintenance of their four water storage tanks. The borough of Northampton will receive $2.2 million for a sewer line rehabilitation project and Hanover Township was awarded $2 million for a sewer extension project, located at Chaucer Lane and Lord Byron Drive.  

“Residents will see the results of these investments for years to come,” added Miller. “Reduced flooding, cleaner water and a more streamlined sewer system are just some of the advantages from this funding. I thank the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for their continued support of advancing and updating our infrastructure.”  

