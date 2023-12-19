Senator Cappelletti Announces Over $4.3 Million for Water Infrastructure Projects Across District Seventeen

Norristown, PA – December 19, 2023 – Today, the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) met to approve a round of funding for projects across Pennsylvania, including eight projects in Senate District Seventeen. The funding, totaling $4,378,752, was awarded to critical infrastructure projects related to water infrastructure, storm water management, and sewer systems.

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. Today’s grant funding was awarded through two programs, the COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water & Sewer program and the COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA – Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects program.

“As we see an increase in flooding around our communities, investing in our storm water and sewer systems is a long-term solution to protect our homes, our properties, and our region,” said Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (SD-17). “I’m proud the Commonwealth is funding these critical infrastructure projects that will get us ready for the future and support our municipalities as they manage extreme weather.”

Projects in Montgomery County include awards for Lower Merion Township, Norristown Borough, East Norriton Township, and West Conshohocken Borough. Many of these areas were impacted by the flooding during Hurricane Ida and have substantial need for investments into their water management systems.

“These funds epitomize a proactive, strategic investment in Montgomery County’s infrastructure, directly addressing critical needs in our region’s water systems. I am particularly gratified to have played a role in advocating for these issues,” said Representative Tim Briggs (HD-149). “With a focus on projects such as the Church Street Storm Water Improvements in West Conshohocken Borough and the Sanitary Sewer Lining initiative in Lower Merion Township, we are witnessing a tangible commitment to the community’s well-being. Additionally, the allocation for the Belmont Pump Station Sewage Pump Replacement project showcases the state’s recognition and support for vital upgrades, marking a significant step towards ensuring the continued success and resilience of our community.”

“I am committed to fighting for our communities’ needs. We are working tirelessly to ensure that our region receives its fair share of state funding,” said Representative Greg Scott (HD-54). “By advocating for state funding for Montgomery County, we can address critical needs, invest in essential infrastructure, and enhance the overall quality of life for our residents.”

Around Montgomery County, legislators have made the needs of the community a priority when it comes to advocating for state funding. These awards reflect the values that many constituents reach out to our offices about, like local environmental protection projects and keeping communities clean and healthy.

“I am thrilled to learn that significant grant funds have been awarded to Lower Merion Township through the H2O PA Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects Program,” said Representative Mary Jo Daley (HD-148). “This funding is a proactive investment in community health and emergency preparedness which will enable us to address issues arising from storm water, aging infrastructure and population growth.”

The awards are as follows:

COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA – Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects:

Lower Merion Township awarded $1,000,000 For the Belmont Pump Station Sewage Pump Project which will replace three sewage pumps at their Belmont Pump Station located in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

Norristown Municipal Waste Authority awarded $468,225 For the WWTP Flood Resiliency Improvements Project which will replace and relocate wastewater treatment plant equipment located in Norristown Borough, Montgomery County.

East Norriton Township awarded $1,342,038 For the Sardaro Lane Storm Sewer Infrastructure Project which will make storm water infrastructure improvements in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County.



COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water & Sewer Grants:

Lower Merion Township awarded $500,000 For the Sanitary Sewer Lining Project which will fund sanitary sewer repairs located in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

Norristown Storm Water Authority awarded $467,800 For the Norristown Storm Water Authority Storm Sewer Improvements Project.

West Conshohocken Borough awarded $83,980 For the Church Street Storm Water Improvements Project which will make storm water improvements on Church Street in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County.

East Norriton Township awarded $266,709 For the Pierce Road Basin Retrofit Project which will retrofit a storm water basin in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County.

Haverford Township awarded $250,000 For Sanitary Sewer Main Crossing – Naylors Run Creek Project which will improve its sanitary sewer system located in Haverford Township, Delaware County.



