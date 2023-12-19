Senator Fontana Announces Over $5 million in Water & Sewer Infrastructure Grants

Allegheny County − December 19, 2023 – Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana announced grants totaling $5,068,919 were awarded by Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to several municipalities in the 42nd Senatorial District.

“As a long-time advocate of clean water, I’m thrilled to see the state maximize federal dollars for sewer and storm water infrastructure projects that will make a major impact in our neighborhoods,” said Sen. Fontana. “Our region’s century-old sewer and storm water infrastructure is often overwhelmed, resulting in pollution of our streams and rivers. The projects this money will help fund will result in cleaner water and healthier waterways throughout Western Pennsylvania.”

CFA awardees in the 42nd Senatorial District include:

Crafton Borough received $2.3 million for the Broadhead Avenue sewer separation project.

Mt. Lebanon received $300,000 for sanitary sewer rehabilitation project at Beggs Snyder Park.

Carnegie Borough received $250,000 a sewer separation project on Diamond Alley.

Neville Township received $200,000 for a waterline replacement on Riverside Place.

Stowe Township received $200,000 for a catch basin replacement project.

Emsworth Borough received $170,000 for sanitary sewer improvements along Center Avenue.

Avalon Borough received $100,000 for sanitary sewer repairs.

Reserve Township received $80,000 for sanitary sewer lining.

The grant awards that the CFA approved comes from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, a portion of which the General Assembly directed into the state’s existing H2O PA program for single- or multi-year clean water infrastructure construction projects and the Small Water and Sewer grant program for small water, sewer, storm sewer, and flood control projects.

Additional grants were awarded in Sen. Fontana’s district, including:

Scott Township, Various sewer infrastructure replacement – $400,000

Avalon Borough, Sewer replacement along South Home & McKinley Aves. – $322,500

Borough of Dormont Stormwater Authority, Dormont Park TMDL improvements – $200,000

