New Paradigm Institute Calls For Congressional Hearings With UAP Whistleblowers, Rallies The Public

New Paradigm Institute

Daniel Sheehan

Daniel Sheehan, President and Chief Counsel of New Paradigm Institute, continues public outreach to demand Congress hold hearings with UAP whistleblowers.

Congress should hold public hearings, allow UAP whistleblowers to inform the people about what the government knows, and hold the executive branch accountable for telling the truth.”
— Daniel Sheehan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Sheehan, President and Chief Counsel of the New Paradigm Institute, issued the following statement:

With the passage, and the imminent signing into law by President Joe Biden, of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the National Archives will immediately begin collecting long-secret government documents from executive branch agencies and departments about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Six distinct committees of Congress, three in each the House and Senate, will oversee the data collection process and, ultimately, the public dissemination of what the government has known about the phenomenon for decades.

At the New Paradigm Institute, we will continue our mission, building a nonpartisan groundswell of citizens demanding Congress use its new oversight capabilities and hold public hearings with UAP whistleblowers when Congress returns to work in January.

Since launching our first initiative, the New Paradigm Institute has engaged with tens of thousands of Americans. From coast to coast, the public has joined our cause using our website to connect with their representatives and senators, sending thousands of emails, demanding truth and transparency. We’re just getting started.

Now is the time when members of Congress are in their home districts and states during this holiday season — the moment is ideal for the people to make it loud and clear: we will not stop until we achieve complete but responsible disclosure. Congress should hold public hearings, allow UAP whistleblowers to inform the people about what the government knows, and hold the executive branch accountable for telling the truth.

###

Contact:

Kevin A Wright
Solve Advocacy
+1 703-965-3559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ask Congress to Hold Hearings With UFO/UAP Whistleblowers

You just read:

New Paradigm Institute Calls For Congressional Hearings With UAP Whistleblowers, Rallies The Public

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kevin A Wright
Solve Advocacy
+1 703-965-3559
Company/Organization
Solve Advocacy
3800 Woodley Drive
Alexandria, Virginia, 22309
United States
+1 703-965-3559
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Located in the Washington, DC-area, Solve Advocacy is a first-of-its-kind consulting firm dedicated to clients in the edge sciences. We create transformational outcomes through public relations, strategic communications, issue advocacy, and media strategy for difficult subject areas.

More From This Author
New Paradigm Institute Calls For Congressional Hearings With UAP Whistleblowers, Rallies The Public
Daniel Sheehan: The Fight For UAP Transparency By Govt Agencies Continues
Daniel Sheehan Serves Notice To Lawmakers Over UAP Transparency, Takes Case To Voters
View All Stories From This Author