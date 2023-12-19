MVST Shareholders Should Contact Robbins LLP About the Microvast Holdings, Inc. Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) securities between October 19, 2022 and November 20, 2023. Microvast is a lithium-ion battery technology company, which designs, develops, and manufactures battery components and systems, primarily for electric commercial vehicles and utility-scale energy storage systems.



What is this Case About: Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, in October 2022, the United States Department of Energy (“DOE”) conditionally selected Microvast for a proposed $200 million grant to help fund a proposed polyaramid separator production facility (the “Grant”). Polyaramid is a high-temperature resistant synthetic polymer, and a polyaramid separator is an insulating film used in high-capacity lithium-ion batteries. On May 22, 2023, Reuters reported the DOE would not award Microvast the Grant. In a call with congressional staff that evening, a spokesperson for the DOE stated “[t]he department can confirm that it has elected to cancel negotiations and not to award Microvast funds from this competitive funding opportunity.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.80, or 36%, to close at $1.40 per share on May 23, 2023.

Then, on November 21, 2023, J Capital Research published a report on Microvast entitled “MVST: Empty Facilities and a Grant Loss That Was Probably Hidden: Another China Hustle” (the “Report”). The Report alleged the Company knew the Grant had been rescinded for months prior to Reuters reporting but failed to inform investors. The Report alleged further that “the majority of MVST’s sales may be fake,” that “Chinese customers account for 57% of revenue in 2023” but drone footage shows the Company’s Chinese factory “shows almost no activity,” that the Company “has disappeared from Chinese procurement lists” and “local competitors say the company is not making discernible sales” and that the Company’s reported backlog was “dubious.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.33, or 25%, to close at $0.98 per share on November 21, 2023.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) that negotiations had ceased and the Grant rescinded; and (3) that the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships.

