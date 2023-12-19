Results from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) announces that all the resolutions that were presented at the annual meeting yesterday were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the appointment of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Company’s Stock Option Plan.



Shareholders re-elected Ms. Colinda Parent as well as Mr. Luc Cloutier, Dominique Doucet, Guy Le Bel, and Robert Ménard to the Board of Directors with an approval rating between 93,5 % to 99.0 %. More than 28% of the shareholders voted on the resolutions presented.

Moreover, during the Board meeting held after the shareholders’ meeting, Mr. Frederic Sahyouni was re-appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company while Mr. Dominique Doucet and Robert Ménard were reappointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board respectively. Ms. Parent will chair the audit committee while Mr. Cloutier will chair the governance, environment, health/safety committee.

Grant of options

During the same meeting, the Board of Directors granted 2,750,000 stock options to employees, consultants, directors and officers under its Stock Option Incentive Plan, to an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The options have a duration of five years.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

