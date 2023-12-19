Pet Food Ingredients Global Market is Projected to Boost CAGR of ~6% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The pet food ingredients market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the surging global demand for organic and natural components in pet food. Moreover, the rise in consumer expenditure on pet-care items, the growing prevalence of e-retail for convenient product access, the increasing trend of pet humanization, heightened awareness of providing pets with premium packaged food, and a continuous influx of ingredient and final product launches by key industry players contribute to the escalating demand for pet food ingredients.

The pet food ingredients market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the surging global demand for organic and natural components in pet food. Moreover, the rise in consumer expenditure on pet-care items, the growing prevalence of e-retail for convenient product access, the increasing trend of pet humanization, heightened awareness of providing pets with premium packaged food, and a continuous influx of ingredient and final product launches by key industry players contribute to the escalating demand for pet food ingredients.

DelveInsight’s Pet Food Ingredients Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading pet food ingredients companies’ market shares, challenges, pet food ingredients market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market pet food ingredients companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Food Ingredients Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global pet food ingredients market during the forecast period.

Notable pet food ingredients companies such as APS Phoenix LLC, Zilor, darling Ingredients Inc., Nutrios., Ingredion., DuPont, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Cargill, Incorporated., Omega Protein Corporation, Kemin Industries, Inc., Roquette Frères., Lallemand Inc., Daka Denmark A/S, The Scoular Company, Symrise, FoodSafe Technologies., AFB International, SunOpta, and several others, are currently operating in the pet food ingredients market.

In October 2021, Global Food and Ingredients Inc. acquired a state-of-the-art plant-based pet food ingredients production facility in Bowden, Alberta, and the creation of GFI's new Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients business unit.

acquired a state-of-the-art plant-based pet food ingredients production facility in Bowden, Alberta, and the creation of GFI's new Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients business unit. In 2021, ORIJEN launched ORIJEN Premium Wet Dog Food, made with premium animal ingredients (protein).

Pet Food Ingredients Overview

Pet food ingredients play a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of our furry companions. These ingredients encompass a diverse range of components, including proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals. High-quality pet foods often feature protein sources such as chicken, beef, fish, or lamb, providing essential amino acids for muscle development and overall vitality. Carbohydrates, derived from sources like grains and vegetables, supply the necessary energy for daily activities. Fats, sourced from animal fats or plant oils, contribute to coat health and act as a concentrated energy source. Additionally, vitamins and minerals are incorporated to support various physiological functions, including immune system strength and bone health. Pet food manufacturers continually research and innovate to create balanced and nutritious formulations that cater to the specific dietary needs of different animals, ensuring optimal health and longevity for our beloved pets.





Pet Food Ingredients Market Insights

North America stands out as the dominant region in the global pet food ingredients market in 2022 and is poised to maintain its lead through 2023–2028. This prominence owes itself to the burgeoning trend of pet humanization, a surge in pet ownership, the rise of private label brands, increasing urbanization accompanied by higher disposable incomes, and the robust presence of local players—all contributing factors fueling the growth of the pet food ingredients market in North America.

Furthermore, the region has witnessed a sharp uptick in pet adoption in the United States, attributable to evolving lifestyles, economic upswings, and a burgeoning population of pet enthusiasts. Notably, strategic business investments have led to the introduction of innovative products tailored for both domestic and international markets. Strong governmental support from Canada and the United States towards the pet food industry further bolsters the industrial growth of pet food ingredients in North America.

Pet Food Ingredients Market Dynamics

The surge in global pet ownership stands out as a pivotal factor propelling the pet food ingredients market. Notably, Europe boasted 92 million dogs and 113 million cats in 2021, as reported by Health for Animals. China, too, saw a substantial pet population, with 74 million dogs and 67 million cats. The paradigm shift in perceiving pets as integral family members is fostering a willingness among consumers to invest more in premium pet food. This shift is underpinned by an increasing awareness of pet health, leading to a preference for locally produced, natural, and nutritionally rich pet consumables. The trend towards pet humanization, marked by a heightened health consciousness, is fueling a demand for pet food devoid of sugar, grains, dyes, and other chemical additives.

Notably, pet food ingredient manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing premium products tailored to the preferences of pet owners. Younger pet owners, in particular, exhibit a readiness to spend on high-quality, natural pet food, aligning with the broader aspiration to ensure the well-being of their cherished companions. The ascendancy of premium pet food is expected to significantly boost the demand for natural and safe pet food ingredients, contributing to substantial pet food ingredients market growth throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

However, challenges such as side effects associated with chemical-based pet food ingredients, price sensitivity due to elevated production costs, and raw material expenses, among others, may pose constraints on the growth trajectory of the pet food ingredients market during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Pet Food Ingredients Market CAGR ~6% Pet Food Ingredients Market Size by 2028 USD 45.31 Billion Key Pet Food Ingredients Companies APS Phoenix LLC, Zilor, darling Ingredients Inc., Nutrios., Ingredion., DuPont, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Cargill, Incorporated., Omega Protein Corporation, Kemin Industries, Inc., Roquette Frères., Lallemand Inc., Daka Denmark A/S, The Scoular Company, Symrise, FoodSafe Technologies., AFB International, SunOpta, among others

Pet Food Ingredients Market Assessment

Pet Food Ingredients Market Segmentation Pet Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Ingredient Type: Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Specialty Proteins, Carotenoids, and Others Pet Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Animal Type: Dog, Cat, Fish, and Others Pet Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Form: Wet and Dry Pet Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Source: Animal-Derived, Plant-Derived, and Others Pet Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Specialized Pet Shops, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Channels, and Others Pet Food Ingredients Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Pet Food Ingredients Market 7 Pet Food Ingredients Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Pet Food Ingredients Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

