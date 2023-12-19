Berks County Organizations Receive Arts and Culture Recovery Program Grant Funding from the State

Reading — December 19, 2023 — This morning, the Commonwealth Financing Authority approved $405,809 in PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program grant funding for eight Berks County organizations.

The Pennsylvania legislature created PACR to provide grants to nonprofit arts and culture organizations, local arts and culture districts and arts and culture professionals to ensure the stability and recovery of the commonwealth’s arts and culture sector from the COVID-19 pandemic using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“Supporting local arts and culture is an investment in creativity and an investment in the heart and soul of Berks County,” state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) said. “We are blessed to live in an area populated with so many talented folks that add character, beauty, and entertainment to our community. With today’s funding announcement, Pennsylvania is ensuring that our arts and culture sector thrives for years to come.”

The award recipients and funding totals are below.

Berks Art Council — $187,715 from two grants. $132,000 to distribute pandemic recovery payments to arts and culture professionals as the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts regranting organization for region 7 that includes Berks, Lancaster, and Schuylkill Counties and an additional $55,715 for operating costs and establishing new programs for the Arts Organization located in the City of Reading.

GoggleWorks Center for the Art — $56,258 to establish new outreach and marketing programs for the art museum located in City of Reading.

Foundation for the Reading Public Museum — $40,000 to establish new programs and marketing for the museum.

Reading Symphony Orchestra — $37,929 for operating costs for the orchestra.

Yocum Institute for Arts Education — $36,668 for operating expenses for the arts organization located in Spring Township.

Reading Musical Foundation — $23,688 for operating expenses for the arts organization located in the City of Reading.

Barrio Alegria — $13,551 for operating expenses for the performing arts organization located in the City of Reading.

Berks Youth Chorus — $10,000 for operating and marketing expenses for the arts organization located in the City of Reading.

###