SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Seattle, Washington

Seattle, WA, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace West Seattle, located in and serving the city of Seattle, WA.

The newly built class A facility is strategically located at 2328 Harbor Avenue Southwest, and offers 97,922 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 4’x5’ to 10’x30’. The facility has frontage on the busy Harbor Ave, and is located on the Southwest Seattle peninsula, which provides a captive customer base with a dense three-mile trade area population of over 100,000, with a high projected growth rate of 2.6%. Existing supply within a three mile radius is low at 5.2 square feet per capita, with no other new developments in the area.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Evergreen State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

“I am very happy to announce that SecureSpace West Seattle is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “This is a beautiful and underserved community, and marks another prime expansion of our Seattle area portfolio. We are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facilities in service of residents of this historic and growing community.”

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace West Seattle is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

