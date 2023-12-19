GSI Technology to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Tax Loss Recovery Summit 2024 - Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference on January 9 and 10, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, today announced that management is participating in the iAccess Alpha Tax Loss Recovery Summit Virtual Conference on January 9 and 10, 2024. On behalf of the company Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will deliver a company presentation at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on January 9 and host one-on-one meetings the following day, January 10.



iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, where presenting companies are recommended by a network of investors known for generating alpha. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two. To learn more about the iAccess Alpha Tax Loss Recovery Summit – Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology, please visit the conference website https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home.

A webcast of GSI Technology’s presentation will be available on the company’s website under the Events and Presentations tab: https://ir.gsitechnology.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments in space and the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU). This memory-centric design delivers significant performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU architecture removes the I/O bottleneck between the processors and memory arrays by performing massive parallel searches directly in the memory array where data is stored. The novel architecture delivers performance-over-power ratio improvements compared to CPU, GPU, and DRAM for applications like image detection, speech recognition, e-commerce recommendation systems, and more. Gemini is an ideal solution for edge applications with a scalable format, small footprint, and low power consumption where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

