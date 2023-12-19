The Joint Commission Enterprise announces two officer appointments to executive leadership team

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission Enterprise today announced two appointments to its executive leadership team: Leslie Krohn, MS, has been named executive vice president and chief brand and communications officer, and Jason Miles has been named vice president and U.S. commercial officer.

“We are excited to welcome these two innovative leaders to help The Joint Commission Enterprise advance its mission to elevate patient safety, quality improvement and equitable care,” says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, MSHA, MACP, FACMI, president and chief executive officer, The Joint Commission Enterprise. “The wealth of expertise and skills they both bring will increase awareness of The Joint Commission Enterprise as a leader in healthcare as we expand our ability to serve the healthcare industry and address its key concerns.”

Leslie Krohn

Krohn is a transformational communications leader with experience in strategic internal and external communications, branding, reputation management and thought leadership through traditional, digital and social media channels.

Krohn brings a wealth of expertise, most recently as the chief communications officer at Argonne National Laboratory, where she elevated the organization’s profile and reputation regionally, nationally and globally. She also has held leadership positions in communications and marketing at Nielsen, Tyson Foods (formerly Sara Lee Corporation) and GE Healthcare Financial Services.

Krohn received two Argonne Board of Governors Awards in 2020 for her leadership in diversity and inclusion, and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. She earned a master’s degree in integrated marketing communications at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a bachelor’s degree in American studies from the University of Notre Dame.

In her new appointment, Krohn will help The Joint Commission Enterprise advance its patient safety and quality improvement initiatives. She will set direction for and manage message creation and alignment, corporate and executive communications, issues and crisis management, and more. Additionally, she will oversee digital communications, including the enterprise’s websites and multimedia channels. Reporting to Dr. Perlin, Krohn’s appointment became effective Dec. 11, 2023.

Jason Miles

Miles is a dedicated healthcare executive with extensive experience bringing valued offerings to organizations seeking improvements to their operations and outcomes.

Previous to this appointment, Miles was with Woodson Equity following leadership roles at Abbott Diagnostics, IBM Watson Health and Merge Healthcare. In these roles, he oversaw sales, customer relationships, marketing, finance and strategic partnerships.

Miles is a 10X President’s Club winner and received multiple recognition awards at Abbott, IBM Watson Health and Merge Healthcare. He received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University with a business emphasis.

In his new appointment, Miles will shape The Joint Commission’s U.S. business development strategy. He also will oversee U.S. marketing and state and payor relations. Reporting to Jean Courtney, executive vice president and chief operating officer, The Joint Commission Enterprise, Miles’ appointment became effective Dec. 4, 2023.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

