Deal on new EU guidelines for TEN-T projects cuts ties with Russia and Belarus and improves links with Ukraine and Moldova

On 18 December, European Parliament and Council of the European Union negotiators agreed on updated guidelines for the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) to boost the implementation of major projects by 2030.

The guidelines agreed are the EU’s plan to build a network of railways, roads, inland waterways and short sea shipping routes connected through ports and terminals across the European Union.

The agreed text cuts transport infrastructure projects with Russia and Belarus and instead reinforces transport links with Ukraine and Moldova. 

To mitigate the security risk coming from non-EU businesses’ participation in major TEN-T projects, member states shall inform the European Commission of measures adopted to mitigate such risk, the deal says.

Following the completion of work at technical level, Parliament and Council need to formally approve the agreement before it can come into force.

