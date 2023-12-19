EMU Law Faculty Ranks First in TRNC in EduRank Ranking

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Law ranked as the number one Law Faculty of Turkish Republic of Northerh Cyprus (TRNC) in the 2023 rankings of the international independent university ranking organization, EduRank. EMU Law Faculty also achieved an important success by being ranked as the second-best Law Faculty in Cyprus.

In the ranking where EduRank evaluates universities worldwide based on scientific publications and number of citations, only 15 universities in Cyprus offering Law education were included.

The EMU Law Faculty proudly secured the second position across Cyprus, marking a honorable achievement. Additionally, the faculty climbed to the 496th position in Europe, marking another significant success.

EduRank stands among the most respected evaluation organizations globally as it not only focuses on academic success but also considers the faculty's visibility, career achievements of its graduates, and the publications and work of its faculty members.