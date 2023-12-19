Therapeutic Hair Oil Market Projected to Reach US$ 5,692.4 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

In the USA, the increasing prevalence of scalp diseases like psoriasis fuels demand for therapeutic hair oils. The popularity of natural and organic formulations and advancements in hair oil technology contribute to the rising trend. In Germany, a growing preference for herbal-based hair oils with natural ingredients, valued for scalp health and blood circulation, further boosts the demand.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI) industry analysis, the valuation for the global therapeutic hair oil market is expected to reach US$ 3,769.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7%, with an estimated valuation of US$ 5,692.4 million in 2034.



The market is expanding due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the availability and benefits of several therapeutic hair oils. The prevalence of diseases such as lupus, cancer, and burning scalp syndrome, which cause alopecia and hair-related issues, is driving the demand for therapeutic hair oils.

As consumers become more conscious of chemicals in the products they use, they are gravitating toward therapeutic hair oil for its natural and clean ingredients. Products containing therapeutic hair oil are thought to nurture hair and produce positive effects on several hair problems.

Thinning hair and dry or flaky scalp are among the hair issues that these oils are used to cure. Furthermore, as therapeutic hair oils are composed of natural components and offer several advantages, the demand for therapeutic hair oils is rising among modern consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study-

The hair growth oil segment emerges as the dominant product type, capturing around 24.5% of the market value share.

of the market value share. By age group, the men’s group is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. E-commerce websites as a distribution channel is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2034.

by 2034. The global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.

through 2034. The valuation for the therapeutic hair oil market is estimated to reach US$ 5,692.4 million in 2034.





“The comprehensive analysis underscores the increasing consumer awareness regarding hair health, driving the demand for specialized therapeutic hair oils. The study anticipates sustained market expansion, fueled by innovative product formulations and a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients among consumers.” – says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The market for therapeutic hair oils is characterized by fragmentation, with the presence of several local, emerging, and established players. These key players have undertaken promotional initiatives to raise awareness about the benefits of therapeutic hair oils, utilizing attractive pre-filled oil bottles and packaging as part of their marketing efforts. Key players are directed toward product launch and development to expand their market reach.

Key Companies Profiled

Bajaj Corp Ltd

Emami Group

Dabur

Marico Limited

L’Oréal SA

Unilever

Henkel AG & CO.KGAA

BioVeda

Cavin Care Group

Procter & Gamble

The Himalaya

Coty Inc.

Biotique Hair Oil

A.G Industries

APIVITA

Vogue International LLC

Khadi Natural

AVEDA CORP.

MORROCANOIL.

COTY Inc.



For instance,

On 28 February 2023 , Dabur India Ltd. launched Virgin Coconut Oil.

, Dabur India Ltd. launched Virgin Coconut Oil. On 4 January 2023, Vedix announced the release of onion-based hair products, entering the league of key consumer brands.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Estimated Therapeutic Hair Oil Market Size (2024) US$ 3,769.6 million Projected Therapeutic Hair Oil Market Revenue (2034) US$ 5,692.4 million Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.7 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million for Value Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC, Turkiye, South Africa, and North Africa.



Therapeutic Hair Oil Market Segmentation by Category

By Product:

Anti-dandruff Hair Oil

Anti-greying Hair Oil

Anti-inflammatory Hair Oil

Hair Growth Oil

Others



By Indication:

Alopecia

Inflammatory Skin Disease

Premature Grey Hair

Others

By Age Group:

Baby and Kids

Men

Women

Unisex

By Distribution Channel:

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

Speciality Stores

Hypermarket

Others





Authored by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain

