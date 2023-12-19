Americares Named 9th Largest Charity in the United States  

Stamford, Conn. – Dec. 19, 2023 – Americares has been named the 9th largest charity in the United States by Forbes. The 2023 list of America’s Top 100 Charities is ranked by private donations. Americares, the health-focused relief and development organization, brought in $1.35 billion in donations—both financial gifts and product donations—during the most recently reported fiscal year.

Forbes also awarded Americares a score of 99 percent for its fundraising efficiency, which is based on the percentage of private donations remaining after fundraising expenses; and a score of 98 percent for its charitable commitment, which is based on the percentage of the charity’s total expenses that directly support the organization’s mission.

“This ranking reflects our well-earned reputation as a trusted organization saving lives and improving health,” Americares President and CEO Christine Squires said. “It shows donors seek out Americares for our efficiency, reach and the impact we make in the lives of those affected by poverty and disaster all over the world.”

Americares helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access, availability, affordability and acceptability of medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand clinical services; and prevent disease and promote good health.

One of the leading global nonprofit providers of donated medicine and medical supplies, Americares distributes over $1 billion in medicine and supplies to 85 countries on average each year. In fiscal year 2022, Americares delivered 14.7 million prescriptions and 5.2 million medical supplies worldwide—reaching an estimated 3 million people with medicine alone. The deliveries of medicine and medical supplies include the United States, where Americares is licensed or authorized to distribute prescription medications in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. In the U.S., Americares supports nearly 1,000 free clinics and community health centers with the resources they need to provide accessible health services and support equitable health outcomes.

Americares also responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, delivers and supports quality health services at Americares-run clinics and partners with local health centers to address the unique health needs of their communities focusing on the root causes of illness and disease. In fiscal year 2022, the period in which Americares was surveyed by Forbes, the organization responded to 36 emergencies in 34 countries. Americares is currently responding to the crisis in Israel and Gaza, the war in Ukraine and the Hawaii wildfires, among other emergencies.

Additionally, Americares operates primary care clinics in Colombia, El Salvador and India, which, combined, provided more than 530,000 patient consultations in fiscal year 2022, including mental health support.

Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided $22 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States. Thanks to generous product donations from corporate donors, including pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, for every $10 donated Americares can deliver $200 in aid.

Americares has consistently earned a four-star rating—the highest possible—from Charity Navigator, and meets all 20 BBB Wise Giving Alliance standards for charity accountability.

To read more about Americares programs accomplishments, go to Americares latest annual report here.