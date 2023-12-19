Leading Utilities Increase Business Customer Engagement by Offering Reliable Energy Partnerships

Escalent Recognizes 17 Utilities as 2023 Business Customer Champions

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that persistent inflation and higher energy prices are impacting business customer engagement, which is seeing a decline led by bill manageability concerns and lower utility value perceptions.



Despite the trending decline, 17 outstanding utilities, recognized today as Escalent’s 2023 Business Customer Champions, have scored well above their industry peers for building engaged customer relationships. These utilities have reinforced their value by taking an active and visible role in the local community and offering easy-to-use options that help business customers reach savings and sustainability goals.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2023 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study, which tracks the performance of 81 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

After reaching a peak in 2021, the industry Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index among business customers has been steadily declining and dropped a significant 12 points to 766 (on a 1,000-point-maximum scale) from the second half of 2022 to the second half of 2023. Overall, Business Customer Champions have gained 15 points during that same period and are now seeing 5% higher ECR scores than the industry overall.

Business customer ECR scores have not suffered declines as significant as residential customer scores. However, drops in perceived bill manageability, pricing fairness and overall utility value are taking a toll on business customer engagement and the weakening is becoming more substantial.

“For the last two years, business customers have been reporting less financial stress than many residential customers,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent. “However, there are signs that persistent high prices due to ongoing inflation are leading to curtailed consumer spending. This will, in turn, reduce revenue and spending power for many utility business customers, making them more price-sensitive and making it difficult for utilities to build and maintain engagement.”

Business customer economic indicators are the lowest they’ve been since 2020, when pandemic lockdowns curbed spending throughout the United States. In the second half of 2023, 17% of business customers in the Cogent study expect their local economic growth to contract over the next year.

Historically, a pessimistic economic outlook correlates with lower Brand Trust and ECR scores. Industrywide, in the second half of 2023 customers who reported declining economic growth score their utility 10% lower on ECR.

Business Customer Champions outperform the industry average in several attributes, notably:

Business Customer Champions are leveraging their role as active participants in their local communities, contributing to 7% higher Company Reputation and Business Community Support Index scores.

Business Customer Champions are offering a valuable array of opt-in programs with low-effort enrollment processes, leading to 6% higher Product Benefits Awareness Index scores.

Finally, Business Customer Champions are communicating more effectively with their customers. The Communications Intensity Index—Cogent’s proxy for utility spend—for Business Customer Champions is 27% higher than the industry average.

Additionally, while the industry Communications Intensity Index has declined by 4% from the second half of 2022 to the second half of 2023, the index among Business Customer Champions has increased by 5%. And it’s not just that Business Customer Champions are communicating more often with customers; they’re also communicating more effectively: Champion utilities score 5% higher across the Communications Effectiveness Index, meaning customers find Champion utilities’ messaging easier to understand, more relevant and credible.

“In tough economic times, affordability, transparency and community connections are key to business customer engagement,” Haggerty continued. “Utilities that prove their value as a vital part of the local economic community and act as a trusted energy advisor for their business customers will pave the way to better relationships.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 17 utilities as our 2023 Business Customer Champions.

Cogent Syndicated 2023 Business Customer Champions* AEP Ohio Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Ameren Illinois MidAmerican Energy CenterPoint Energy – South Mississippi Power Chattanooga Gas Company Nicor Gas Con Edison OPPD Dominion Energy Ohio Seattle City Light Duke Energy Midwest SMUD El Paso Electric Xcel Energy – Midwest Florida Power & Light



* Utilities named as Business Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 81 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score Con Edison 842 National Grid 805 BGE 802 Duquesne Light 791 PSE&G 791 PPL Electric Utilities 769 Jersey Central Power & Light 765 PECO Energy 759 PSEG Long Island 756 Eversource Energy 747 West Penn Power 744 Penelec 733 NYSEG 713 Appalachian Power 702





Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score OPPD 799 MidAmerican Energy 798 Duke Energy Midwest 793 AEP Ohio 792 Xcel Energy – Midwest 788 Ameren Illinois 779 Ameren Missouri 770 ComEd 770 We Energies 767 Consumers Energy 760 Indiana Michigan Power 754 DTE Energy 753 The Illuminating Company 743 Alliant Energy 742 AES Ohio 736 NIPSCO 729 Ohio Edison 715 Wisconsin Public Service 715 AES Indiana 713 Evergy 711





Southern Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score El Paso Electric 825 Florida Power & Light 809 Mississippi Power 805 Georgia Power 801 Duke Energy Carolinas 793 Dominion Energy Virginia 790 CPS Energy 782 TECO Tampa Electric 781 Alabama Power 778 Public Service Company of Oklahoma 772 Southwestern Electric Power Company 770 Dominion Energy South Carolina 764 Duke Energy Florida 762 Duke Energy Progress 757 Louisville Gas & Electric 756 OG&E 749 Kentucky Utilities 746 JEA 741 FPL Northwest FL 737 Entergy 727





West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score Los Angeles Department of Water & Power 845 Seattle City Light 841 SMUD 813 Rocky Mountain Power 798 PNM 797 Puget Sound Energy 793 Salt River Project 792 Xcel Energy Colorado 791 PG&E 790 Colorado Springs Utilities 777 Southern California Edison 774 Idaho Power 765 Pacific Power 761 Portland General Electric 760 APS 752 NV Energy 738 NorthWestern Energy 716 SDG&E 528





Natural Gas Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name ECR score CenterPoint Energy – South 808 Dominion Energy Ohio 803 Chattanooga Gas Company 801 Nicor Gas 795 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 787 Virginia Natural Gas 776 Dominion Energy West 745 Dominion Energy North Carolina 703

