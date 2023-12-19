Antigo Man Charged with Five Counts Related to Drug Trafficking

ANTIGO, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice today announced that Brady L. Mevis, 24, of Antigo, Wis., has been charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Delivery of Methamphetamine, Repeater, two counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Repeater, and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver THC as a Party to a Crime, Repeater.

“Drug dealing puts communities in danger,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is proud to collaborate with other agencies to fight the distribution of narcotics.”

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement responded to Mr. Mevis’ residence on August 8, 2023, for a 911 call. Upon arrival, they found Mr. Mevis on the floor with a single gunshot wound to his shoulder. Throughout their investigation of the shooting, law enforcement discovered numerous drug paraphernalia as well as multiple containers of THC and methamphetamine in Mr. Mevis’ residence. Investigators also found multiple conversations, videos and photos on cell phones indicating Mr. Mevis was involved in the delivery of controlled substances.

Investigations continued into Mr. Mevis’ drug trafficking after the initial investigation of the shooting. According to the criminal complaint, investigations uncovered large amounts of drugs being shipped to Antigo, Wis. and distributed by Mr. Mevis and others. Mr. Mevis allegedly continued to receive methamphetamine in the mail even after his release from the hospital following the shooting.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Mevis is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Langlade County Probation and Parole, and the Antigo Police Department. Langlade County District Attorney Kelly Hays is handling the prosecution.

An initial appearance is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.