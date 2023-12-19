Verizon delivers expanded wireless service to western Pennsylvania towns

New cell sites added in Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney and Salisbury delivering high-performing 4G and 5G service

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents in Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney and Salisbury just got a big boost to their mobile service as Verizon has turned on new cell sites to offer expanded 4G and 5G coverage in these communities, offering “more bars” along with faster speeds and better network performance. That means they can connect with friends and family while on the move, connect their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet , or use Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications.



Upgrade Details

In Irwin, the new site provides upgraded coverage along the PA Turnpike (I-76) between Irwin and the Pittsburgh interchanges.

In the rural town of New Alexandria, the new site provides upgraded service along US-22 and US-119.

In North East, the upgraded service covers I-90 northeast of Erie, PA and south of North East, PA.

In Punxsutawney, known for its annual Groundhog Day celebration held each February 2, the new site boosts service along US-119 between rural Punxsutawney and Sykesville, PA. That means the thousands of attendees and international media outlets who have Verizon service and visit the town for the annual weather prediction by the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil will be covered.

In Salisbury, the new site adds coverage to the rural town of Salisbury and US-219 north of the Maryland border.



This work is part of Verizon’s massive multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 230 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“Our mission is to connect people which is why we are continually building and improving the most reliable 5G network so that these western Pennsylvania towns have a high-performing and secure connectivity experience when they need it most,” said Dean Brauer, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in these Pennsylvania towns, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon.com/home for availability. For mobility service visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in these Pennsylvania communities will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Businesses in these areas also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

