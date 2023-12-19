Transmission & Distribution Market Size Projected to Hit USD 300 billion, at a 4.11% CAGR by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Advancements in transmission grid technology are playing a significant role in fueling the growth of the worldwide transmission & distribution market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global transmission & distribution market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 300 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for transmission & distribution is expected to close at US$ 217.4 billion.

The increasing focus on renewable energy sources like solar and wind power necessitates efficient T&D infrastructure to transmit power from these distributed sources to the grid. Aging infrastructure and the need for more resilient grids drive investments in modernizing T&D networks. Smart grid technologies, including advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and grid automation, are becoming essential for efficient energy management.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=691

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the global transmission & distribution market are prioritizing the enhancement of their product portfolios as a strategic approach to establish a formidable presence in this competitive landscape. Market players are investing in research and development to create innovative T&D solutions that enhance grid efficiency, accommodate renewable energy integration, and improve reliability. Key players operating in the global transmission & distribution market include

Siemens

ARTECHE

Europower Energie B.V.

Eltel Networks

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd.

Bechtel Corporation

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Hartek Group.

STEAG GMBH

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

L&T Construction

Intertek

TUV SUD

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Dekra

Growing urban populations and electrification efforts in both developed and developing regions lead to increased electricity demand. This requires expansion and enhancement of T&D infrastructure to meet rising needs. The integration of energy storage systems, such as batteries, helps in stabilizing the grid, managing peak demands, and enhancing overall system efficiency.

The rise in electric vehicles (EVs) demands a robust charging infrastructure driving the need for transmission & distribution networks to accommodate increased energy demand from EV charging stations. Government policies and regulations aimed at improving grid reliability, reducing transmission losses, promoting clean energy, and ensuring grid security often drive investments and innovation in the T&D sector.

Innovations in materials, transmission technologies (such as high-voltage direct current transmission), and digital solutions enhance the efficiency and reliability of T&D networks, attracting investments in these areas.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the transmission & distribution transmission & distribution market was valued at US$ 208.8 billion.

In terms of type, the equipment segment held prominent share of the global transmission & distribution market in 2021.

Based on end user the industrial segment is expected to account for high market share during the forecast period.

Transmission & Distribution Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The integration of digital technologies like IoT, AI, and machine learning into T&D networks enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and efficient grid management. Automation streamlines operations and enhances grid reliability.

HVDC transmission systems are gaining traction due to their ability to efficiently transmit power over long distances with reduced losses compared to traditional alternating current (AC) systems.

The concept of microgrids, small-scale power grids that can operate independently or in conjunction with the main grid, is gaining traction.

Efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce losses during transmission and distribution play a crucial role in shaping the market.

Transmission & Distribution Market – Regional Analysis

The transmission & distribution market in North America is characterized by ongoing grid modernization efforts, integrating renewable energy, enhancing grid resilience, and deploying smart grid technologies. Investments focus on updating aging infrastructure and accommodating clean energy integration.

Grid modernization, interconnection projects, and smart grid technologies are key focus areas in Europe. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are investing in renewable energy and transitioning to low-carbon grids.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=691

Key Developments in Transmission & Distribution Market

ABB is known for its expertise in power grids, ABB offers a comprehensive range of T&D equipment, including transformers, switchgear, and grid automation solutions.

Siemens is a major player in the T&D sector; Siemens provides a variety of products like transformers, high-voltage equipment, and digital grid solutions.

General Electric (GE) offers T&D equipment and services, focusing on grid modernization, digital solutions, and grid optimization technologies.

Transmission & Distribution Market – Key Segments

By Type

Equipment

Wire & Cable

Transformer

Electric Meter

Switchgear

Insulator & Capacitor

Others

By Services

Testing

Field Testing

Terminations Development

Asset Health Monitoring

Others

By End User

Utility

Industrial

Residential & Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=691

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Aluminum-ion Battery Market - The global aluminum-ion battery market is expected to reach US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031

Sand Control Systems Market - The global sand control systems market is expected to reach US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com