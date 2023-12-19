Juice Press Announces Better-For-You Prebiotic Soda poppi as Their Exclusive Soda Brand, Now Available at 80 Locations Nationwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juice Press, purveyor of fresh, ultra-convenient wellness products, announced today that they will now carry poppi, the prebiotic soda that is redefining the soda category, as the exclusive soda brand in 80 of their locations nationwide. Juice Press is committed to making healthy food accessible by providing the highest quality and premium organic ingredients to consumers, helping them reach their health goals through functional nutrition.



With the trend of healthier beverages on the rise and health being a key focus, consumers are increasingly seeking out products that are not only organic, clean, and good for you, but also taste great. As the modern soda for the next generation, poppi provides peak functional gut health benefits with its combination of prebiotics and natural flavors, boasting only 25 calories and 5g of sugar or less per can.

“At Juice Press, we believe in offering our community the very best in wellness, and poppi’s innovative and delicious beverages perfectly align with our mission. poppi proves healthy can be delicious!” said Michael Karsch, CEO, Juice Press.

poppi has cemented its place as a leading beverage brand holding the #1 spot for soda on Amazon and outranking “big soda” brands such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi. The brand's #drinkpoppi hashtag has garnered a staggering 2 billion views on TikTok, firmly establishing the poppi brand as a trendsetter and influencer favorite.

About Juice Press

When Juice Press ("JP") started 10 years ago, the wellness space as we know it didn't exist. JP began as the underdog in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, working to offer fresh, nutrient dense, ultra-convenient products to our devoted following. Since then, we have become pioneers of the wellness industry, and have stayed committed to making healthy food accessible. We've earned the trust, respect, and love of our guests by remaining transparent and never compromising our values: only using the highest quality and freshest organic ingredients. JP is committed to changing the way people perceive, access, and consume fresher, better for you meals and snacks, and helping our customers reach their health goals through functional nutrition. To learn more about JP's full lineup of products visit www.juicepress.com or follow us on Instagram (@juicepress), Facebook (@juicepress), Twitter (@juicepresstweet) and TikTok (@juicepressofficial).

About poppi

poppi’s on a mission to create a culture of health and happiness by reimagining the soda experience. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth and based in Austin, TX, poppi combines fruit juice and prebiotics to create a deliciously refreshing, full flavored soda. Formulated with clean ingredients, each can contains 5 grams of sugar or less and 25 calories or less. What originally started as home-brewed concoction quickly became a farmers’ market favorite turned Shark Tank investment - and now is available at major retailers nationwide. poppi's brand first approach, cultural cache and rapid growth has nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Russell Westbrook, JLo, Olivia Munn and more. poppi is available in eleven delicious flavors – Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Orange, Ginger Lime, Watermelon, Cherry Limeade, Grape, Classic Cola, Root Beer, Doc Pop and its newest, most festive innovation: Cranberry Fizz. For more information, visit www.drinkpoppi.com or follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram and TikTok .

