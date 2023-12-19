U.S. Oral Surgery Management Announces Eight New Partner Practices in Seven States

Finishes 2023 Strong, Positions itself for Continued Growth

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has partnered with eight new partner practices in seven states: California, Colorado, Oregon, Michigan, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas.



“In 2023, we launched our USOSM Centers of Excellence program, we implemented the USOSM Medical Mission Reimbursement Program, we secured a new $150 million credit expansion, welcomed 21 new associates and we added 25 new partner practices – eight of which, we’re announcing today,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “We’re finishing 2023 strong and are positioned for continued growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Hall added that one of the key factors behind USOSM’s exceptional growth is the quality of its surgeon partners. “We’ve always been extremely selective about our surgeon partners. We only partner with the best-of-the-best. They’re all board certified, highly trained and highly skilled. They’re also true partners with a majority ownership stake in USOSM and complete clinical autonomy.”

USOSM’s newest partner practices include: Torrance Oral, Facial Surgery & Dental Implants; Fort Collins Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, LLC; T. Matthew Jacks, DDS, LLC; Bingham Farms OMFS Management; Premier Oral Surgery & Implants, PLC; Harborview Oral + Facial Surgery Center; Lexington Facial & Oral Surgery; and Metroplex Surgical Arts. Collectively, they include 12 surgeons and nine locations across seven states.

Established in 1968, Torrance Oral, Facial Surgery & Dental Implants is located in Torrance, California, and is led by Ramtin Vahadi, DDS, MD. Dr. Vahadi performs a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) with an emphasis on dental implants and related grafting, wisdom teeth removal and outpatient anesthesia.

Located in Fort Collins, Colorado, Fort Collins Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery LLC has two doctors -- Mark F. Orr, DDS, MD and Michael Daetwyler, DDS. They offer a wide variety of OMS procedures, with expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom tooth removal and everything in between.

T. Matthew Jacks, DDS, LLC is located in Eugene, Oregon. Dr. Jacks specializes in complex and cosmetic facial and dental reconstructive surgery. Dr. Jacks is a former U.S. Navy Captain, who among other duties, was named the oral surgeon to the U.S. president and was responsible for the maxillofacial surgical rehabilitation of more than 100 wounded U.S. warriors.

Located in Bingham Farms, Michigan, Bingham Farms OMFS Management is led by Timothy Schmakel, DDS, MD and Derek Nykiel, DDS, MD. They offer comprehensive OMS services from dental implants to wisdom teeth removal, facial trauma treatment and more.

Premier Oral Surgery & Implants, PLC has two locations in Michigan – one in Grand Blanc and one in Lapeer. There are three doctors in the practice -- Julianna Hukill, DDS, Stephen E. Nechvatal, DMD and Leslie Orzech, DMD. They offer a full scope of OMS procedures, focused on personalized, gentle and comprehensive patient care.

Harborview Oral + Facial Surgery Center is located in Gulfport, Mississippi, and is led by Jason O. Rosetti, DDS. Dr. Rosetti provides a wide variety of OMS procedures, with particular expertise in dental implants, bone grafting and wisdom teeth removal.

Located in Lexington, South Carolina, Lexington Facial & Oral Surgery is led by Patrick A. Scioscia, DMD. Dr. Scioscia practices a full scope of OMS, from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal, to corrective jaw surgery. This also includes techniques designed to rebuild bone structure with minimal surgical intervention and optimal patient comfort.

Metroplex Surgical Arts has been serving Dallas, Texas, and the surrounding areas for more than 20 years. The practice is led by Howard F. Cooke, DMD, MS. Dr. Cooke offers a full scope of OMS procedures and highly personalized patient care.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 26 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.

