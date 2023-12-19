Congratulations to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

TAJIKISTAN, December 19 - On December 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you on your indisputable victory in the election of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Please accept my sincere wishes on this occasion.

The results of this election are another evidence of the public's high confidence in your state activities, your respectable political reputation, and are an outstanding example of the support of your state policy by the Egyptian people, which is aimed at the steady development of the country and strengthening its position in the international arena. I believe that in the coming period you will make new achievements toward successful administration of friendly Egypt.

Comprehensive expansion of friendly relations and cooperation with Egypt is an important pillar of our state's foreign policy.

I am sure that we will continue the constructive cooperation between Tajikistan and Egypt in the future and enrich it with new content in accordance with the genuine interests of our peoples.

Emphasizing my readiness for further efforts in this area, I invite you, Mr. President, to visit Tajikistan at your convenience.

I sincerely wish you strong health and great new achievements in your responsible state activities, and to the brotherly people of Egypt - peace, well-being and lasting prosperity."