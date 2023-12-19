Acentra Health (formerly Kepro) Earns URAC Disease Management Accreditation for Adhering to Care Standards That Prevent and Control Chronic Disease

Three-year designation demonstrates company’s adherence to rigorous standards of quality and safety that drive better health outcomes

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a leading provider of clinical services and technology solutions to government healthcare agencies, announced today that Kepro (which rebranded as Acentra Health in June 2023 following its merger with CNSI) has received full accreditation from URAC in Disease Management. The prestigious accreditation demonstrates Acentra Health’s dedication in adhering to rigorous standards of quality and safety for preventing and controlling chronic diseases in individuals with diagnosed conditions.



URAC is the nation’s leading independent accrediting organization committed to promoting health care quality and patient safety through its accreditation and certification programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts.

“Earning URAC’s Disease Management Accreditation is a testament to Acentra Health’s commitment to excellence in helping our clients deliver services that support individuals in effectively managing their chronic diseases and live healthier lives,” said Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer. “URAC accreditation is a comprehensive process, and we are proud to have received this distinction yet again.”

Organizations that receive URAC’s Disease Management accreditation follow evidence-based standards for the prevention, early detection, and timely intervention of chronic diseases. These practices lead to more effective utilization of services and medication adherences, which helps reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations. Acentra Health’s experienced team of clinical reviewers, case managers, and health education specialists conduct in-person and telephonic outreach to education patients about their chronic disease, like asthma or diabetes, and develop strategies to effectively self-manage their condition. The team also provides regular reminders about wellness and preventive screenings via telephone and a quarterly e-newsletter.

URAC’s Disease Management accreditation is valid for three years and was awarded to Acentra Health’s Nashville-based office location. The company also holds URAC accreditations, earned through Kepro, in Case Management, for its excellence in care coordination, in Health Utilization Management, for ensuring individuals receive appropriate quality and cost-effective care in the right setting, and Independent Review Organization, validating Acentra Health as a fair and impartial third-party medical reviewer for patients and physicians.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health, formed by the merger of industry leaders CNSI and Kepro, combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Visit acentra.com.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. urac.org .

