Fogo de Chão Expands Chicagoland Presence With a New Location in Schaumburg

Leading Restaurant from Brazil Signs New Lease Across from Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today the signing of a lease agreement for its fifth restaurant in Chicagoland. The new 8,500-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in 2024 across the street from Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, the largest shopping mall in the state of Illinois with nearly 300 stores, specialty shops and restaurants.

The restaurant in Schaumburg, a northwestern suburb of Chicago and a thriving economic center, will offer a new dining experience to residents. 2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 22 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key U.S. markets including Providence, R.I., Huntington Beach, C.A., Thousand Oaks, C.A., Irving, T.X., Emeryville, C.A., Wayne, N.J., and Brea, C.A.

"As a major hub for business, economic development, and commerce in the Midwest, we are excited to expand in the Chicago market," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "We look forward to bringing the culinary art of churrasco to Schaumburg’s residents, working professionals, and business travelers to enjoy as we have in the Chicagoland area for the past 21 years."

Designed in partnership with award-winning architecture, planning, and interior design firm SGD , the Schaumburg restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting. The restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A Market Table will anchor the front of the grill and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy Bar Fogo Features. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

The restaurant marks the fifth Fogo location in Illinois, joining existing restaurants in Rosemont, Oak Brook, River North and Naperville. New menu innovations and enhanced dining experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo Features, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos, and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/ .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogodechao.com .



