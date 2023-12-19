Women’s Health Supplement Market Poised to Achieve US$ 2,94,014.8 Million by 2034 Amid Increasing Awareness Campaigns in Remote Areas | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increasing aspiration to achieve a captivating look is predicted to boost the demand for beauty products, thereby facilitating women’s health Supplement market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent research from Future Market Insights, the worldwide women's health supplement market was valued at over US$ 1,42,645.6 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 7.5% during the forecast period. From US$ 1,52,169.9 million in 2024 to US$ 2,94,014.8 million in 2034 is anticipated to be the market valuation.



The women’s health supplement market has been expanding in recent years. Women are refocusing on taking vitamins & minerals and practicing preventative medicine.

Around half of women over the age of 65 in North Carolina are said to be dealing with two or more chronic conditions, according to the Center for Women's Health Research at UNC Report Card 2022. It is a progress report that focuses on the health and healthcare requirements of North Carolina's 5+ million women. Chronic illness has a detrimental effect on women's general physical, emotional, and financial well-being.

Women suffering from post-menopausal symptoms of hot flashes, calcium deficiency, difficulty in concentrating, depression, and mental confusion are commonly found problems. Along with this, anemia is extremely common in women of menstruating age, for whom these dietary supplements are very beneficial on a day-to-day basis.

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey found that 57.6% of people in the United States aged 20 and above have used a dietary supplement within the previous 30 days. Women were more likely than men to have done so (63.8%).

Due to the rising number of working women and their increased concern for well-being, the demand for different health & beauty supplements has been rising globally. The market for several health supplements among women to keep them fit to deal with a fast-paced life has also been considerably impacted. This is due to the increased awareness among women to maintain a healthy lifestyle and minimize stress.

Key Takeaways from Women’s Health Supplement Market Study:

The global women’s health supplement industry exhibited a CAGR of around 6.1% in the historical period from 2019 to 2023.

exhibited a CAGR of around in the historical period from 2019 to 2023. The United States is anticipated to showcase a steady CAGR of around 5.5% in the forecast period.

is anticipated to showcase a steady CAGR of around in the forecast period. India’s women’s health supplement industry is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of around 8.5% from 2024 to 2034.

is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of around from 2024 to 2034. The women’s beauty supplement market in China is projected to hold a share of around 9.1% in 2034.

is projected to hold a share of around in 2034. Based on type, the vitamins & minerals segment is set to witness a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2034.

is set to witness a from 2024 to 2034. In terms of dosage form, the capsule segment is expected to showcase a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period.

“An increasing number of women are going through menopause and perimenopause as a result of global population aging. Women in developing nations, where health and wellness knowledge may be limited, frequently find menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes and disturbed sleep, to be mysterious. As a result, medical practitioners who travel to rural areas have begun to advise women to take health supplements,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competition Landscape

The women’s health supplement market is witnessing high demand as individuals become increasingly concerned about their health. This has led to a surging adoption of these supplements by customers, driving growth of the market. The market is characterized by the presence of several players, including local, emerging, and established companies.

For instance,

In June 2022, Herbalife Nutrition , a renowned global nutrition company, partnered with Village Book Builders to not only promote economic opportunities but also provide education to young people in Ghana and Mexico.

, a renowned global nutrition company, partnered with Village Book Builders to not only promote economic opportunities but also provide education to young people in Ghana and Mexico. In September 2021, Solaray Inc. announced a comprehensive rebranding initiative aimed at directly engaging consumers and inspiring them to embrace meaningful moments in life, regardless of their stage on the wellness journey.

Women’s Health Supplement Market Size:

Attribute Details Estimated Women's Health Supplement Market Value (2024) US$ 1,52,169.9 million Projected Women's Health Supplement Market Value (2034) US$ 2,94,014.8 million Expected Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 7.5% Forecast Period 2019 to 2023 Historical Data Available for 2024 to 2034 Market Analysis US$ million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, BENELUX, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, GCC, and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Type, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, and Region

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition

Natural Health Concept

GNC Holdings

Biocyte Laboratory

Amway

NOW Health

AdvoCare

Nature's Bounty

Banyan Botanicals

Source Naturals

Nature's Way Products Nutramarks Inc.

Natural Immunogenics

Nutramax Laboratories

Solaray Inc.

Sambucol USA

Quantum Health, Inc.

Rainbow Light

Pure Encapsulations, LLC.

Country Life, LLC

INFINITUS

Real Nutriceutical,

Southernature





Women’s Health Supplement Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Vitamins & Minerals

Proteins

Amino Acids

Other Nutritional Substances

By Dosage Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Liquid

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





