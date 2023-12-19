Manufacturing CEOs Are Stepping Into 2024 Embracing AI, Accelerating Reshoring And Investing In High-Tech Talent

Drawn From A Year’s Worth Of Proprietary Polling, Xometry’s 2024 Predictions Show An Industry Embracing High-Tech Tools And Talent To Navigate A Constantly Changing World



Modernizing Operations Remains The Priority, With Investments In AI And Talent

Auto Execs Are Tapping The Brakes On EVs Though Sustainability Remains A Priority



NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a challenging 2023, manufacturing CEOs are stepping into 2024 overwhelmingly optimistic about the future and committed to investing in their operations and in talent.

Those are the conclusions of Xometry’s year-long series of polling, which shows CEOs are more adept than ever at navigating constantly changing geopolitical and economic environments. They’re accelerating investments in Artificial Intelligence, automation and robotics, while also up-leveling the skills of their current employees and recruiting highly trained workers.

“Manufacturing today is a high-tech industry, and CEOs are investing in AI and talent to pivot more quickly than in generations past to meet the needs of the future,” said Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler. “Modernizing their operations is their #1 priority followed closely by reshoring – two complementary efforts to create locally resilient supply chains.”



Here are the findings in-depth:

Modernizing Through AI Tech: AI is the key to modernizing the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing CEOs say AI will play a significant role in their company in the next one to two years. Of the CEOs who have already implemented AI, more than 70% have seen a significant ROI in key areas such as supply chain management, quality control and procurement.



