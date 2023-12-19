The following resources should be helpful to applicants and manufacturers who are required to have an approved application before marketing or conducting a clinical trial. They provide information relevant to various application types. Much of the technical and scientific information will also be helpful for manufacturers of non-application drugs, such as over-the-counter (OTC) monograph products.

Types of Applications

Find detailed information about the following types of applications:

Investigational New Drug Application regulations (IND) (21 CFR 312)

Applications for FDA Approval to Market a New Drug (NDA) (21 CFR 314)

Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA)

Biologic License Application (BLA): General and Licensing (21 CFR 600 and 601)

Quality related guidances and documents

The following resources provide additional details for specific types of applications:

Contact Information

CDER-OPQ-Inquiries@fda.hhs.gov