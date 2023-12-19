Fifth edition of Table Stakes Europe features 18 teams

The upcoming iteration of Table Stakes Europe, a collaboration between WAN-IFRA and Google, will once again be spearheaded by Doug Smith, the architect of Table Stakes. Assisting him will be a team of seasoned coaches, including Valérie Arnould, Alexandra Borchardt, Pepe Cerezo, Lyndsey Jones, and Stéphane Mayoux. Additionally, topic experts and fellow publishers from various parts of the world will contribute to the programme, offering guidance to teams as they navigate their challenges.

In this edition, each participating publisher has assembled a multidisciplinary team for a 10-month programme. These teams will undertake specific change management initiatives aimed at addressing significant, self-identified challenges in their digital transformation journey.

One key focus in 2024 will be on diversifying revenue streams under the topic of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Another field of activity will be the use of AI across the company and especially in the newsroom. Table Stakes builds digital growth by embracing new digital platforms and enhancing engagement with audiences to better serve communities.

The news organisations participating in Table Stakes Europe 2024 are:

AUSTRIA

KURIER

DENMARK

Det Nordjyske Mediehus

FINLAND

Karjalainen

FRANCE

La Provence

Mediapart

GERMANY

Aschendorff Medien GmbH & Co. KG

Freie Presse Mediengruppe

Hamburger Abendblatt / Funke Medien

Rheinische Post Mediengruppe

Süddeutsche Zeitung

Zeitungsverlag Neue Westfälische

ICELAND

Árvakur hf.

IRELAND

The Irish Times

MALTA

Times of Malta

POLAND

Gremi Media (Rzeczpospolita)

SPAIN

Diari ARA

El Nacional

SWEDEN

NWT Media

CONTACT – INQUIRIES

For more information, interviews or to make contact with participants, please contact Martin Fröhlich, Director, Digital Revenue Network, WAN-IFRA martin.froehlich@wan-ifra.org

ABOUT TABLES STAKES EUROPE Table Stakes Europe is a WAN-IFRA programme in partnership with the Google News Initiative. A transformation and coaching programme for regional and local news publishers, Table Stakes Europe uses a challenge-centric, performance-and-accountability change methodology to identify and then close shortfalls against seven core performance challenges, the “Table Stakes”. The so-called “table stakes,” is an expression for the money needed to have a seat at the table in a poker game. The Programme builds upon the successful track record of an initiative designed and led by Doug Smith since 2015. In its fifth year in Europe, the programme will provide an opportunity for 18 news enterprises to identify and make significant progress in addressing their biggest current challenges. www.tablestakes-europe.org

ABOUT WAN-IFRA. WAN-IFRA is the World Association of News Publishers. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. WAN-IFRA provides its members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. With formal representative status at the United Nations, UNESCO and the Council of Europe, it derives its authority from its global network of leading news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and its legitimacy from its 80 national association members representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. www.wan-ifra.org.