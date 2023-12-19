Submit Release
Confidential Artists’s Saint Von Colucci Ends Contract in South Korea Due to Bullying and Discrimination

New York City, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confidential Artists’s managers have released a full statement in regards to its artist Saint Von Colucci’s work contract terminal in South Korea.

According to the statement, the Canadian artist has ended his work contract due to bullying and discrimination experienced by him while in the country.

Confidential’s managers go into details about the issues the artist faced and what led to the contract termination in a press release article posted on the PRLOG website.

Saint Von Colucci moved to South Korea in 2020 after he got cast at an open audition held in Vancouver by a South Korean music agency.

Colucci is managed by Confidential Artists and is currently working on a secret project for release in 2024.

Confidential Artist is a full-service artist management firm based in Los Angeles, California.

Saint Von Colucci (real name: Erich Saint Colucci Lima) is a Canadian-Portuguese artist and entrepreneur based in New York City and Seoul, South Korea.

Confidential’s full statement can be seen here.

Justin Jay
CONFIDENTIAL ARTISTS
justin@confidentialartists.online

