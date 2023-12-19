Millennium Group International Holdings Celebrates Prestigious Award Win at Manufacturing Asia Awards

Packaging design for Twelve Constellations perfume named Hong Kong Product Launch of the Year in the packaging category

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: MGIH) (the “Company” or “Millennium”), a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier, announced that its exceptional packaging design for the Twelve Constellations perfume brand has been named the Hong Kong Product Launch of the Year in the packaging category at the Manufacturing Asia Awards in Singapore in November.



The award recognizes Millennium’s commitment to excellence in packaging design and innovation and underscores its strategic focus to expand into the high-end luxury packaging sector.





Ray Lai, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Group, speaks at the Manufacturing Asia Awards in Singapore





Ray Lai (on the left), on behalf of Millennium Group, accepts the award

“We are honored to receive the Manufacturing Asia Award for our packaging design of the Twelve Constellation perfume brand. Our team's dedication to creating visually stunning, eco-friendly packaging solutions has once again been acknowledged on a prestigious platform. This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, sustainability, and innovation in the luxury packaging industry,” said Ray Lai, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium.

“This award highlights our capabilities in providing one-stop packaging solutions for our customers and encourages us to continue our commitment to sustainable practices in the beauty and cosmetics packaging sector,” said Matthew Lai, Chairman of Millennium. “We believe that our high-end luxury packaging not only meets customers’ requirements and industry’s demands, but also helps us penetrate a new growth market that will help diversify our revenue, in alignment with our long-term strategies.”

Millennium Group’s packaging design for Twelve Constellations perfume

The packaging design for Twelve Constellation perfume utilizes Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper and incorporates a rechargeable lithium battery, underscoring Millennium’s dedication to sustainability and profound respect for the environment. In a groundbreaking fusion of innovation and creativity, the Company’s designers have meticulously crafted a visually stunning and distinct packaging that captures the essence of each zodiac sign and leverages the latest sensor technology to control the light automatically. The design not only elevates the product but also reinforces its brand identity, enhancing the user experience and making the brand stand out. Behind this achievement is Millennium’s robust Research and Development (R&D) capability, showcasing the Company’s ability to push the boundaries of conventional design and deliver a product that resonates with the ethos of modern consumers.

The Manufacturing Asia Awards were established by the media portal Manufacturing Asia in 2017. The annual award celebrates innovation, efficiency and the outstanding achievements of game-changers at the heart of Asia's industrial landscape, and commends enterprises whose ground-breaking technologies, sustainable practices and transformative contributions drive Asia's manufacturing prowess. The Awards submissions were judged on the criteria comprised of Innovation, Growth, Impact, and Scalability. For more information and view the full list of winners, please visit:https://manufacturing.asia/event-news/exceptional-companies-lauded-manufacturing-asia-awards-asian-export-awards-2023

About Millennium Group International Holdings Limited

Founded in 1978, Millennium Group is a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier committed to providing creative and sustainable packaging solutions to worldwide brands. The Company manufactures packaging products and corrugated products, and provides packaging products supply chain management solutions for a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in the PRC and Vietnam, the Company adopts a one-stop integrated service approach with an objective to cover the entire value chain of its customers, with the sales of its products to PRC, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Taiwan, Thailand, United States, India and Germany. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.millennium-gp.com/

