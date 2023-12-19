ENGIE Announces Commissioning of its 100MW+ Sun Valley Utility Scale Battery Storage Project in U.S.

100MWh Project will Provide Services to Support Growing ERCOT Grid

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced today that its Sun Valley Battery Storage project in Hill County Texas has been commissioned.

The 100MW / 100MWh project is one of ENGIE’s largest utility scale storage facilities in the U.S. so far and is co-located with the company’s existing 250MW Sun Valley Solar project which commenced operation last year.

“Sun Valley is our first 100MW+ co located energy storage project in the U.S. We have more than 2.0 GW of energy storage already under construction in Texas and other states expected to be commissioned by end of 2024. Together, these projects will contribute to ENGIE’s global aspiration of 10 GW of energy storage installed by 2030,” said Dave Carroll, chief renewables officer of ENGIE North America.

The Sun Valley Battery Storage project will provide reliability and ancillary services to meet ERCOT’s growing demand for electricity and is a key element in supporting the acceleration of the Net Zero energy transition.

The storage system can dispatch electricity into the grid when needed, including the ability to meet peak hour electrical needs of some 10,000 average homes. The system can be charged both from the co-located solar facility as well as from the wider grid, when appropriate.

“ENGIE is already operating or constructing more than 7GW of renewable generation across North America and storage projects like Sun Valley provide complementary services to support greater penetration of renewables onto the grid,” said Carroll. “Co-located projects like this, alongside a leading portfolio of stand-alone facilities such as those recently acquired from Broad Reach Power mean ENGIE is able to support both the growing demand for renewables and enable greater reliability and resilience on the nation's power grids.”

The Sun Valley Storage project comprises 308 battery cabinets and involved more than 3,500 workdays to construct, including both local and regional skilled workers.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with our 96,000 employees around the globe, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose (“raison d’être”), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. In North America, ENGIE helps our clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, https://www.engie-na.com/ and https://www.engie.com.

