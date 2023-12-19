Submit Release
Confidential Artists Releases Statement Debunking Saint Von Colucci’s Death Rumors

"The actor was a victim of an elaborate smear campaign and fake news"

New York City, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confidential Artists’s managers have released a full statement in regards to the death rumors involving its artist, Saint Von Colucci.

According to the statement, the Canadian artist has not passed away, and he was a victim of an elaborate smear campaign and fake news orchestrated by hackers and malicious individuals.

Confidential’s managers go into details about the rumors and what led to them in a press release article posted on the PRLOG website.

Saint Von Colucci’s death rumors quickly went viral early this year when his representative’s emails were hacked and fake press releases sent out to the media.

Colucci is managed by Confidential Artists and is currently working on a secret project to be released in 2024.

Confidential Artist is a full-service artist management firm based in Los Angeles, California.

Saint Von Colucci (real name: Erich Saint Colucci Lima) is a Canadian-Portuguese artist and entrepreneur based in New York City and Seoul, South Korea.

Confidential’s full statement can be seen here.

CONFIDENTIAL ARTISTS
justin@confidentialartists.online

