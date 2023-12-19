Alarum: NetNut's SERP Scraper API Gains Momentum with the Onboarding of Several New Customers

The SERP Scraper API, developed in collaboration with a team of elite intelligence researchers, targets the $2.22 billion market of data collection

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum”), a global provider of internet-access and web-data collection solutions, announced today that NetNut Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary ("NetNut"), has won several new customers to use its advance Search Engine Results Page (“SERP”) Scraper Application Programming Interface (“API”).

"We are pleased with the onboarding of new customers to our most advanced product. Since its launch just two months ago, our SERP Scraper has gained traction in the market, attracting a diverse range of customers," said Shachar Daniel, Alarum’s Chief Executive Officer. "The new customers range from existing to entirely new customers of NetNut. This evolution aligns perfectly with our vision at the time of introducing this product, to offer additional advanced solutions to our current customer base and attract new customers seeking the innovation and advantages of our SERP Scraper."

The SERP Scraper API delivers real-time structured data from global search engines, tailored to enterprises’ needs. It was launched in October 2023, following a collaboration with a team of elite intelligence researchers. NetNut intends to continue developing its next generation of data collection solutions, catering to the growing need and demand by enterprise customers worldwide.

The SERP Scraper marks NetNut’s entrance to the data collection and labeling market, which is estimated at $2.22 billion in 2022, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 28.9%, expected to reach $17.1 billion in 20301.

Search engines are a valuable resource that provides numerous opportunities for businesses. Businesses extract information from search engines to make use of SERP data. However, manually extracting massive amounts of data from search engines is tedious. SERP Scraper APIs allow businesses to obtain SERP data from search engines automatically.

The SERP Benefits include:

Automating retrieval and analysis of SERP data for search engine optimization (“SEO”) and market research

Highly scalable with unparalleled speeds

Seamless SERP Scraping – access all search engines to gather real-time SERP data and keyword rankings

Compatible with multiple devices with emphasis on compliance

Providing search results from any location, language and device





Web scraping has opened new doors for enterprises. Numerous enterprises now leverage public data to guide their strategic choices. The automated collection of public data from search engines, like URLs and descriptions, is known as search engine scraping. Recognizing valuable data sources can greatly enhance the efficiency of both web scraping and subsequent analysis for business or research objectives, for different purposes such as SEO monitoring, digital advertising, e-commerce results scraping and more.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

The solutions are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions, please visit www.alarum.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits, innovation and advantages of NetNut’s SERP Scraper API, the potential size and growth of the data collection and labeling market, and NetNut’s potential to address market need and/or demand and to attract interest among existing and new customers. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com

