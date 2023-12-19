Are new EU data market regulations coherent and efficient?

About the authors

Bertin Martens is a Visiting fellow at Bruegel. He has been working on digital economy issues, including e-commerce, geo-blocking, digital copyright and media, online platforms and data markets and regulation, as senior economist at the Joint Research Centre (Seville) of the European Commission, for more than a decade until April 2022. Prior to that, he was deputy chief economist for trade policy at the European Commission, and held various other assignments in the international economic policy domain. He is currently a non-resident research fellow at the Tilburg Law & Economics Centre (TILEC) at Tilburg University (Netherlands).