Harpoon Therapeutics Abstract for HPN328 Accepted for Rapid Oral Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced abstract acceptance and an upcoming rapid oral presentation of updated interim monotherapy data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating HPN328 in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and other neuroendocrine tumor types at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GU) being held in San Francisco, CA and virtually on January 25-27, 2024. HPN328 targets delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) and is derived from Harpoon’s proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform designed to recruit a patient’s own immune cells to kill tumor cells.

Details of the ASCO-GU presentation are as follows:

Title: “Interim Results from a Phase 1/2 Study of HPN328, a Tri-Specific, Half-Life (T1/2) Extended DLL3-targeting T-Cell Engager in Patients with Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (NEPC) and other Neuroendocrine Neoplasms (NEN)”

Abstract number: 121

Session: Rapid Oral Abstract Session A: Prostate Cancer

Session track: Prostate Cancer - Advanced | Prostate Cancer - Localized

Session date & time: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 4:15 PM – 5:00 PM PST

Presenter: Himisha Beltran, M.D. | Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Level 3, Ballroom | Livestream

The presentation will also be available on Harpoon’s website under Publications following the session.

For more details about the ASCO-GU Annual Meeting, please visit: https://conferences.asco.org/gu/attend

About HPN328

HPN328 targets delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3 (DLL3) and is based on Harpoon’s proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform designed to recruit a patient’s own immune cells to kill tumor cells. HPN328 is being evaluated as monotherapy in an ongoing open-label, multicenter, two-part study to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in patients with advanced cancers associated with the expression of DLL3.

In March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers designed to harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “continue,” “demonstrate,” “further,” “remain,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical development programs, future results, or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to, statements about the expected progress, results, and plans pertaining to Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical trials, including timing, scope, design, enrollment plans and interim results of clinical trials and the safety and tolerability profile of product candidates, the association of interim clinical data and preclinical results with potential treatment outcomes, achievement of future milestones and other statements that are not historical fact. These and other factors that may cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Harpoon Therapeutics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Harpoon Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

