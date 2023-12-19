Clinical Trial Supplies Market is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Trial Supplies market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.9 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $6.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The increased investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop innovative therapies and drugs to address these health challenges, due to which the demand for clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of these treatments has surged. These factors are anticipated to boost the need for clinical trial supplies, including investigational drugs, medical devices, and diagnostic tools subsequently driving the market growth.

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.9 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $6.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service, By Phase, By Type, By Therapeutic Area, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and the Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Key Market Driver Increasing the number of registered clinical trials

Based on Service, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into manufacturing; packaging, labeling, and blinding; comparator sourcing, logistics & distribution, storage & retention, and other services. The logistics & distribution segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The logistics and distribution segment held dominant share owing to the rise in demand for logistics services by major end users due to increased investment in clinical trials.

Based on the Phase, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV, and BA/BE studies. In 2022, the Phase II segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market. Increased number of products under clinical trial phase II is uplifting the segmental growth. For instance, according to WHO, more than 55,000 clinical trials were registered in 2022, around 6,350 studies were under clinical trial phase II.

Based on type, the clinical trial supplies market is divided into small-molecule drugs, biologic drugs, and medical devices. The small molecule drug segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Rising prevalence of various disease conditions is increasing investment research & development of small molecules for treatment. This will further increase number clinical trials and uplift demand for supplies in the market.

Based on therapeutic area, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, metabolic disorders, immunology, cardiology, genetic diseases, and other therapeutic areas. In 2022, the oncology segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The higher share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing number of the clinical trials for oncology.

Based on end users, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and medical device companies. In 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The key factor of driving the growth of the human clinical trial supplies segment can be attributed to the increasing the fund for R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market, Europe is the second largest region in 2022. The growth factors can be attributed to the increasing of R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and presence of well-established CROs in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. In 2022, the growth of the market is driven by the presence of number of emerging players in the region and increased investment in clinical trials by major pharmaceutical companies in Asia Pacific countries.

This report categorizes the clinical trial supplies market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Service

Logistics & Distribution

Storage & Retention

Packaging, Labelling & Blinding

Manufacturing

Comparator Sourcing

Other Services (Solutions and Ancillary supplies)

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

BA/BE Studies

By Type

Small-Molecules

Biologic Drugs

Medical Devices

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Metabolic Disorders

Immunology

Cardiology

Genetic Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas (respiratory diseases, dermatological conditions, rare diseases, ENT diseases, and nephrology)

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisations (CRO's)

Medical Device Companies

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil RoLATAM

Middle East

Africa

Clinical Trial Supplies Industry Recent Developments:

In July 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) has entered into collaboration with the national minority quality forum (NMQF), an independent non-profit dedicated to research and education. This collaboration facilitated through NMQF’s Alliance for Representative Clinical Trials (ARC), aims to improve the inclusion of historically underserved patient groups in clinical research.

In April 2023, Almac Group (UK), has introduced the IXRS®3 Partnership Network, designed to expedite the creation and deployment of advanced eClinical solutions for biopharmaceutical sponsors.

In March 2023, Icon Plc (Ireland) has entered into a strategic partnership with LEO Pharma (Denmark), and This collaboration aims to enhance LEO Pharma's clinical trial operations, focusing on patient-centricity and cost-efficiency. The goal is to strengthen LEO Pharma's

In August 2022, Marken (US) has acquired Bomi Group to support the growth in healthcare logistics by expanding the company’s international presence and increasing cold chain capabilities in major European and Latin American markets.

Key Market Stakeholders:

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Companies Developing Medical Devices

Manufacturers of clinical trial supplies

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Life science research institutes

Venture Capitalists

Research and consulting firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the clinical trial supplies market by service, type, phase, therapeutic area, end user and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall clinical trial supplies market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and the Africa

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, acquisitions partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Company Evaluation Matrix” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence strategy

