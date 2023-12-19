Extraordinary Payment of an Additional Month's Salary to Public Administration Workers is Promulgated
News Provided By
December 19, 2023, 12:24 GMT
You just read:
Extraordinary Payment of an Additional Month's Salary to Public Administration Workers is Promulgated
News Provided By
December 19, 2023, 12:24 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Extraordinary Payment of an Additional Month's Salary to Public Administration Workers is Promulgated
Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers discusses bilateral cooperation with the Chargé d’Affaires of the ...
Prime Minister encourages Timorese students in Japan to dedicate themselves to their studies to contribute to national ...View All Stories From This Source