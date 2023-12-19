CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Announces Bond Portfolio Repositioning

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: CFB) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank (the “Bank”) announced the sale of approximately $80 million of available-for-sale municipal securities, resulting in an after-tax loss of approximately $0.8 million. Proceeds from the sale will be deployed into higher-yielding agency mortgage-backed products, as well as used to pay off existing wholesale borrowings.



The Company expects the transaction will contribute additional diluted earnings per share accretion of $0.02 in 2024 representing less than a 1-year earn-back. The loss on the sale of securities is expected to have a neutral impact on consolidated shareholders’ equity and the Company’s book value per share. This action also accelerates the Company’s goal of reducing its municipal securities concentration while improving liquidity, lowering risk-weighted assets and generating an immediate improvement in regulatory capital ratios.

