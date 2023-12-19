OTC Markets Group Welcomes First Northern Community Bancorp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCQX: FNRN), the single-bank holding company for First Northern Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. First Northern Community Bancorp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

First Northern Community Bancorp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FNRN.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We have been evaluating the trading options for our common stock in an effort to increase its liquidity and have determined that OTCQX is the appropriate next-level marketplace for a company of our size,” stated Jeremiah Smith, President & CEO of First Northern Community Bancorp and First Northern Bank. “We look forward to the enhanced visibility OTCQX will provide FNRN to investors, brokers, and market makers with the aim of increasing shareholder value.”

Raymond James acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Bank was established in 1910 and has remained faithful to its roots as a local independent community bank, formed to address the financial needs of the surrounding communities. First Northern Bank continues to serve such needs with a strong commitment to superior personalized service and a commitment to support and reinvest in each of the communities it serves. The Bank serves the business, professional, personal, agricultural, and real estate financial needs for Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Colusa, Glenn, and Placer Counties, with a reach into neighboring El Dorado and Contra Costa Counties. To learn more about First Northern Bank, visit www.thatsmybank.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

