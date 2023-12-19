HDBank among 10 large-cap listed companies with best annual report for 5th straight year

VIETNAM, December 19 -

HCM CITY — HDBank, the Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, has been recognised for having one of the Best Annual Reports among listed large-cap companies a fifth year in a row.

The announcement was made at the 2023 Vietnam Listed Companies Awards (VLCA) in Cam Ranh, Khánh Hòa Province, on December 15.

The top 10 companies were banks BIDV, HDBank, MB Bank, Vietcombank, ACB, MSB, SHB, insurer Bảo Việt Group, and securities companies SHS and Rồng Việt.

The 16th Vietnam Listed Companies Awards were given away to more than 50 enterprises for their transparent and responsible business practices.

The VLCA, given by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Hanoi Stock Exchange and Investment Review newspaper, is a significant event that evaluates the performance of listed companies.

This year’s assessment of the annual reports category introduced a new scoring system that divided registered listed companies and businesses into two groups -- financial and non-financial industries -- instead of the hitherto capitalisation size.

HDBank received recognition for its pioneering efforts in digital transformation and sustainable development, and for having a clear and transparent annual report in both Vietnamese and English.

Its annual report highlights its achievements and presents full information and organisational structure attractively and scientifically.

It also has analysis of financial and business positions fully and clearly to make it easy for shareholders to better its financial, operations and administration situations.

It had some outstanding points in the disclosure of information on corporate governance practices, responsibilities and risk management for the environment.

Annual reports are an essential tool to help investors understand the level of corporate governance practices in the market, which will enable them to make thorough judgments when considering investment decisions.

The VLCA has also introduced a voting system for the award for Best Listed Company to Organise the General Meeting of Shareholders to encourage businesses’ good corporate governance and shareholder relations.

HDBank was recognised for its digitisation at its annual general meeting (organised both online and offline).

It was bestowed with the “Best Bank for Sustainable Development Vietnam” award at the 2023 Global Banking and Finance Review Awards.

It has been named among Việt Nam’s Top Sustainable Companies by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry for a fifth consecutive year for meeting all 130 criteria in its Corporate Sustainability Index. — VNS