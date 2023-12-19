EBRD provides fresh funds to EXIMBANK to support businesses in Moldova

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has lent €10 million to Moldovan EXIMBANK to support access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Moldova.

EXIMBANK will use the loan proceeds to increase its MSME lending activity and help expand its market reach. EXIMBANK has committed to on-lend at least 35 per cent of the EBRD’s loan to women-led MSMEs.

EXIMBANK has been an EBRD client since 2022 and is an active lender to MSMEs in Moldova. The bank’s strategy is focused on growing its lending activities in the retail, MSME and corporate segments; it is well positioned to do so thanks to its high levels of liquidity and capitalisation.

“EXIMBANK will on-lend EBRD funds to SMEs which have been negatively impacted by the energy crisis and Russia’s war on neighbouring Ukraine, boosting their financial resilience and supporting economic recovery in Moldova,” Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, EBRD Head of Moldova, said.

