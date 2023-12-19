Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Set to Cross US$ 98 Billion at an 8% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Study

The predominant approach for deploying product lifecycle management is now cloud deployment, securing a dominant 70% share of the global market.

Rockville, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, in 2023, the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market is valued at US$ 45 billion, with a projected growth to US$ 98 billion by 2033, showcasing a significant CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

PLM entails the comprehensive management of products from design and planning through production, distribution, promotion, sales, and service. It is a vital business discipline that scrutinizes products and services across all stages, starting from inception to their eventual exit from the market. By implementing PLM, companies can effectively control expenses, reduce development timelines, and expedite the introduction of products to the market.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8245

Key Segments of Product Lifecycle Management Industry Research Report

By Component By Deployment By End Use By Region Software

Services On-premise

Cloud Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Semiconductors & Electronics

Retail & Consumer Goods

Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



The Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy and Manufacturing

The global economy faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing widespread disruptions, especially in the manufacturing sector. This led to significant disruptions in supply chains and delays, prompting numerous businesses to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 and engage in digital transformation initiatives. Consequently, the demand for product lifecycle management witnessed a surge to support the required growth rates.

The automotive and transportation sectors stand out as the largest end-users of PLM solutions. The increasing utilization of digital manufacturing and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the production of smart vehicles are identified as primary factors expected to drive the demand for product lifecycle management in the automotive industry.

Increasing Adoption of Integrated IoT Solutions in PLM Applications

The adoption of integrated IoT solutions and flexible scale-up or scale-down infrastructure, supported by increasing cloud-based solution deployment in the PLM system, is likely to drive the global market. Key market players are focusing on integrating IoT applications into their PLM product offerings.

For example, PTC successfully combined product lifecycle features with its 'ThingWorx' IoT technology in January 2020 to aid manufacturers in connecting their product operation data straight to the PLM platform.

Development of Smart Factories & Connected Devices

Digital transformation trends are pushing organizations in fields such as heavy manufacturing and automation to concentrate on designing and implementing next-generation smart products and factories. These smart products and factories are relatively complex to design in terms of connectivity, functionality, security compliances, and so on. Manufacturing businesses want a system that integrates electrical, mechanical, and software skills to effectively build these connected products.

To create such connected products, software providers are focusing on developing PLM software with advanced functions, such as 3D design, simulation, and authentication of the complicated behavior of smart products and production systems. As a result, the growing demand for connected devices is predicted to boost the demand for PLM solutions throughout the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8245

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 98 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Dynamic Competition in the PLM Market

The global landscape of the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market is characterized by intense competition, primarily driven by the presence of numerous global corporations. Key players in this market employ diverse growth strategies, including collaborations, technological advancements, investments, and acquisitions, all aimed at securing and expanding their market share.

Key Companies Profiled

Accenture

Arena Solutions, Inc

Aras Corporation

Autodesk, Inc

Dassault Systemes SA

Centric Software, Inc

Oracle Corporation

PTC

Siemens PLM Software, Inc

Innovative Collaborations for Enhanced Supply Chain Predictions

In June 2022, Infor partnered with Everstream Analytics, a global provider of supply chain insights and risk analytics. This collaboration aims to empower businesses in predicting and mitigating supply chain disruptions. Leveraging Everstream's capabilities to provide data on external factors such as labor strikes, weather conditions, cybersecurity threats, and port congestion, Infor seeks to enhance inventory and shipment capabilities, along with improving order visibility. As part of this collaboration, Infor plans to integrate its end-to-end supply chain risk assessment into the Infor Nexus multi-enterprise business network platform.

Strengthening Digital Transformation: PTC and ITC Infotech's Extended Partnership

In April 2022, PTC and ITC Infotech announced the extension of their 20-year collaboration to further boost customer digital transformation initiatives. PTC's Windchill PLM software is set to be deployed as a service (SaaS) by ITC Infotech. Additionally, ITC Infotech will acquire a segment of PTC's PLM implementation services business, leading to the creation of a new business unit named DxP Services. This strategic move aims to integrate the expertise of PLM professionals from both companies.

Revolutionizing EV Mobility: Siemens and Simple Energy Collaboration

January 2022 witnessed an impactful collaboration between electric vehicle (EV) start-up Simple Energy and global technology leader Siemens. To advance EV mobility solutions through cutting-edge technologies, Simple Energy will leverage Siemens' Teamcenter X, a cloud-based PLM platform. This collaboration, supported by Siemens' Technology Partner, Prolim, is aimed at establishing a robust digital foundation for Simple Energy's e-mobility products, contributing to India's vision of becoming a global EV hub.

Strategic Expansion through Acquisition: Accenture's Move in 2021

In June 2021, Accenture, the Ireland-based professional services firm, acquired DI Square's consulting capabilities specializing in application lifecycle management and product lifecycle management systems integration. This strategic acquisition enhances Accenture's engineering capabilities, particularly for automotive and other manufacturing clients in Japan and other regions, showcasing a commitment to expanding its footprint in the industry.

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Contract Lifecycle Management Market : The worldwide contract lifecycle management market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 845 Mn in 2022 and forecasted to reach nearly US$ 3 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.5% by 2032.

Threat Lifecycle Services Market : The increasing demand for early threat detection is one of the major factors driving the growth of the threat lifecycle services market.

Product Engineering Services Market : In 2023, the global product engineering services market is valued at US$ 1,200 billion and is forecasted to reach US$ 2,400 billion by 2033-end.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.