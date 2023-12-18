Senate Bill 1015 Printer's Number 1296

PENNSYLVANIA, December 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1296

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1015

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DUSH, CAPPELLETTI AND CULVER,

DECEMBER 18, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, DECEMBER 18, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled

"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination

because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or

national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor

organizations and others as herein defined; creating the

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's

Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing

for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of

an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for

judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"

providing for notice of website accessibility barrier.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222),

known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 5.4. Notice of Website Accessibility Barrier.--(a)

Prior to initiating a civil action under this act, a person who

is an attorney or is represented by an attorney and who alleges

that an entity has violated accessibility requirements under

this act must provide a notice of website accessibility barrier

to the owner, administrator or webmaster of the website. The

