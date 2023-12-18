Senate Bill 1015 Printer's Number 1296
PENNSYLVANIA, December 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1296
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1015
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DUSH, CAPPELLETTI AND CULVER,
DECEMBER 18, 2023
REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, DECEMBER 18, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled
"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination
because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or
national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor
organizations and others as herein defined; creating the
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's
Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing
for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of
an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for
judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"
providing for notice of website accessibility barrier.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222),
known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 5.4. Notice of Website Accessibility Barrier.--(a)
Prior to initiating a civil action under this act, a person who
is an attorney or is represented by an attorney and who alleges
that an entity has violated accessibility requirements under
this act must provide a notice of website accessibility barrier
to the owner, administrator or webmaster of the website. The
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22